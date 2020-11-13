1/1
RICHARD MCGRANE
1930 - 2020
McGRANE, Richard Richard Malcolm McGrane, age 90, peacefully passed away in Boston on November 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Clarence and Constance (Reed Brackett) McGrane, and husband of the late Ann McGrane who passed away on December 26, 2019. He was the loving brother of William G. McGrane of Mansfield and the late C. Vincent McGrane. He is survived by loving nieces and nephews. Richard was born in Norwood on April 23, 1930. He proudly served his country in the 318th Engineer Combat Battalion of the United States Army during the Korean War. He attended Saint Michael's College in Vermont and earned his AB in Political Science at Boston University. He and his wife Ann (McPhail) were married in Washington D.C. on September 20, 1958, and were longtime residents of Foxboro. Richard was a retired purchasing agent for Raytheon. He was a former member of the Foxboro Art Association, member of the B.O. of E. Lodge 1 in Mansfield and was a volunteer at the Cape Cod National Sea Shore. Richard was a talented painter, who enjoyed flower gardening and working with his hands. He was a gentle, loving and compassionate man who was kind to everyone. He found humor and beauty in everyday living. He enjoyed pets, especially Scottish Terriers, and walked his dog to take the opportunity to cheerfully meet and greet his neighbors. He was a proud liberal, who cared about each and every person he met. He was an active political debater and avid reader, willing to listen to "the other's" point of view with empathy and curiosity. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. We expect that he is now advocating for our democracy with his deceased Republican brother, C. Vincent McGrane, and other patriotic ancestors. Due to circumstances resulting from the COVID 19 pandemic, Funeral Services for Richard will be private. To leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com For additional information, please call 508-543-5471. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Cape Cod National Sea Shore, 99 Marconi Site Road, Wellfleet, MA 02667 or the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough, MA 02035


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
