|
|
PETERSON, Dr. Richard Michael Professor Emeritus of Mt. Ida College, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 at the age of 84. He was the beloved husband of Carol (Kvedar) Peterson, with whom he shared over 49 years of marriage. Born on May 26, 1936 in Biddeford, Maine, he was the son of the late Samuel and Erifili (Papanikolla) Peterson and brother of the late Pandeli Peterson. Richard also leaves behind his nieces, Jane, Karen and Pamela, nephews, John and Timothy, cousins and friends of many years. Richard grew up in Saco, Maine and graduated from Thorton Academy. He received his Bachelor's, Master's and PhD degrees in Mathematics from Boston University. During his 63 years in teaching, he taught at St. Michael's College, Boston University, Keene State College, Salem State University, Utica College of Syracuse University, Chicago State University, Bentley College, Chamberlayne Junior College and finally retiring as director of the School of Business at Mt. Ida College. He also worked at Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois. Richard was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gardening. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend appropriately social distanced Visiting Hours on Thursday, August 13th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and a Funeral Service on Friday, August 14th at 11:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead. Due to current restrictions, a Memorial Service and repast will be held in a year's time. To share a memory or offer online condolences to the family, please visit the Funeral Home website. Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead 142 Elm Street, 781-631-0076 eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Dr. Richard Michael PETERSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020