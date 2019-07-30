|
PIONE, Richard Michael Of The Point of Pines, Revere, died suddenly on July 28, at the age of 50. Beloved son of Heather (Klasky) of Saugus and Retired Revere Fire Fighter Richard A. Pione of Florida. Brother of Lorilyn (Lori) Pione of Weymouth and Adam A. Pione of Methuen. Dearly beloved grandson of Angie (Capano) and nephew of Larry Pione with whom he resided. Grandson of the late Peter Pione, the late Anne and Arnold (Butch) Klasky. Also survived by Aunts, Judy (Jerry) Hill, Norma (Richard) Andreucci, Marsha (Paul) LaCorscia and nephews Dylan and Joshua and Niece Brynn. Family and friends will honor Richard's life by gathering at Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE on Saturday, August 3, from 2:00 to 7:00PM. And again on Sunday morning at Temple Emmanuel Cemetery, Lakeside Avenue, Wakefield for a 11:00am Graveside Service where Richard will be laid to rest. Please go directly to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Richard's memory to: My Brother's Table 90 Willow St., Lynn, MA 01901 or The Salvation Army, 209 Broadway, Saugus, MA 01906.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019