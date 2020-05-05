|
|
MILLER, Richard Age 79 of Boston, passed away May 3, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Beloved son of the late Betty and Edward Miller of Boston, loving brother of Judy Teplow and her husband, Barry of Canton and dear uncle to Laurie Teplow of Boston. Richard was kind-hearted, had a quick wit and loved to make people laugh. He couldn't walk down the street without befriending several people along the way. He was a lifelong lover of dogs, particularly Poppy. He approached life with an upbeat attitude, whether organizing singles dances at Sydney Hills Country Club, working in the family business or working in sales. A celebration of his life will be private. Donation to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020