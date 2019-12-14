|
MORIN, Richard "Ollie" Age 86, passed away peacefully, with loved ones by his side, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Boston, MA. Ollie was born on March 13, 1933, in Island Falls, Maine, the son of William and Sadie (Grant) Morin.
Ollie was taken home from the hospital in a shoebox, and happily spent his entire childhood in Island Falls, Maine. After graduating from Island Falls High School, he immediately enlisted in the Air Force. He spent 17 years in the service (Air Force, then Army), where he was a jumpmaster in the airborne division. Ollie was extremely proud to serve his country. While in the service, he was trained to be an expert x-ray field service engineer, which later became his career in civilian life. He was a well-known and respected technician, working in many major Boston area hospitals. For pleasure, Ollie loved all kinds of adventure. He enjoyed boats, motorcycles, racecars, skiing, skating, hunting and fishing. He loved tinkering with anything mechanical. Ollie adored dogs and horses.
In 1989, Ollie reunited with his childhood friend Rhoda Shur, who then became the love of his life. From that day on, they had a storybook romance which lasted 30 wonderful years. For the time that they were together, he always had a smile on his face.
Ollie is survived by his beloved partner Rhoda Shur, his sister Dorothy Numrych, his nephew Eugene Morin and his niece Schelly Numrych. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Donna Morin, his loving parents William and Sadie (Grant) Morin, and his siblings Donald Morin, Francis Webb, and Eugene Morin.
Funeral Services will be announced by Bowers Funeral Home at a later date in the spring.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019