CLARK, Richard N. "Dick" A Life Well Lived: Red Sox ballway, devoted family man, hot water heaters & singing "Mack the Knife" Richard was born Dec. 4, 1927 in Somerville, Massachusetts to Mary "Molly" McCrone and Leo V. Clark, Sr. His lifelong devotion to the Red Sox began when his father's friend, the Bosox' traveling secretary, got him a job selling peanuts at Fenway Park at the age of 11 and in '39 he was a Red Sox ballboy for several games. He was also a devoted Boston College sports fan. He attended Arlington (MA) High School, served in the Navy after high school and graduated from Boston College in 1950. He met Nancy MacIver in Ogunquit, Maine and they married on August 12, 1950 in Belmont, Massachusetts. That same year Richard, or Dick, began his 34-year career with the A. O. Smith Corp in Springfield, MA. He started out as a water heater salesman in western MA and VT and retired as President and GM of their Water Products Company in 1984. He was a devoted husband and father but also valued giving to his community. He coached youth sports and for decades served on the boards of hospital foundations in Kankakee and Sarasota, FL. After Nancy passed away, Dick was very fortunate to find another loving partner and got married to Cynthia MacLeod on October 6, 2007 in Osprey, FL. Dick loved to garden, cook on the grill, was an avid golfer and tennis player. But singing was perhaps his best-known hobby. At a late 1950's appliance convention at the Boston Statler Hotel, he asked the bandleader to play "Mack the Knife." "I picked up the mic and joined in singing which people were amazed at because there are so many words in that damn song. I sang it for the next 50 years at company events on 3 continents and the weddings of each of my children," he recalled this June. Dick is survived by sons Richard, Jr. and Christine Clark of Osprey, FL, John Graham Clarke of Burlington, VT, daughter Susan J. Hurley of Carmel, IN, wife Cynthia MacLeod Clark of Sarasota, FL and her children Tracey MacLeod Gieson, Laura MacLeod Geist, Michael MacLeod, brother Leonard Clark of Portsmouth, NH, daughter-in-law Cathy Clarke of Shoreham, VT, sisters-in-law Fran Clark of Saco, ME and Betsy MacIver of Troy, NY, 7 grandchildren (and 7 great-grandchildren), Ryan and Ashley Hurley (Wyatt and Finley) of Carmel, IN, Christopher and Erin Hurley (Reese, Nolan and Maya) of Centennial, CO, Patrick (Leo) Hurley of Dedham, MA, Melanie Clark and Alonso Molina Gomez (Gael) of Ft. Wayne, IN, Michael Clark of Trenton, NJ, Molly Clarke of New York City, Mitchell Clarke of Philadelphia, PA and 26 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nancy M. Clark, brothers James, Leo V., Jr. and Philip, sister Mary Rita Doherty, sisters-in-law Jean MacIver, Loretta Clark and Erayna Grosse, brothers-in-law Robert MacIver and George Doherty. A celebration of Richard's life will be held in the summer of 2021 in Ogunquit, ME. The Richard Clark Teacher Education Scholarship (TES) has been established to support Vermont minority students majoring in education. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Richard Clark TES, 27 N. Union St. #1, Burlington, VT 05401. Toales Brothers Funeral Home