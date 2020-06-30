Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St Anne's Church
Readville, MA
RICHARD N. SERRA Obituary
SERRA, Richard N. Age 55, of Readville and Randolph, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from complications of pneumonia with his loving family by his side. He was the cherished son of the late Frank and Helen Serra of Readville and treasured brother of Carolyn of Readville, Frank and Donna of E. Bridgewater, Peter of Walpole, Joe of Walpole and the late Dennis of Readville. He is survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends who will greatly miss him. Richie was a blessing to his family and all who knew him. He lived in a group home in Randolph for the past 13 years. He will be greatly missed by his housemates, Joe, Paul, Steven and Tom along with Ron, Cassandra and all the wonderful house staff who lovingly cared for him. He attended The May Institute Adult Day Hab program in Randolph for 10+ years and had many treasured friends there.



Richie will always be remembered for his special loving ways. He was a kind and gentle soul who was always happiest when with family and friends. Richie graduated from Hyde Park High's Special Needs program. He loved music, bowling and day trips. He attended Camp Joy programs and participated in . He enjoyed summers in Wareham at the family cottage and loved outings, shopping and overnights with his sister. His travel highlights were a trip to DisneyWorld and a cruise to Bermuda.



Visiting hours will be held Wednesday morning from 8:30-9:30 at the Carroll-Thomas funeral home, 22 Oak Street, Hyde Park followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St Anne's Church in Readville at 10. Family & friends invited. Interment will be private due to Covid restrictions.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020
