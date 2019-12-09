|
SILVERMAN, Richard N. Age 95 years, proud lifelong Newton resident on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Devoted son of the late Morris & Ann (Rubenstein) Silverman. Devoted and loving husband to Sandra (Kahn) Silverman. Loving father of Thomas J. Silverman and Laurie (Silverman) Friedell & her husband James Friedell. Adored grandfather of Sophie Friedell. Dear brother of Constance Giesser and the late Jane Levin Barber, favorite uncle to Jonathan Levin & Paula Hartstein, Steven & Marjorie Levin, James Giesser, Eric & Janet Giesser and John Giesser & Erin Coyle Giesser; great-uncle to Josh, Alex, Sakina, Ben, Rachel, Ella, Hadley, Ben, Aidan and Neil. Proud alumni of Ward Elementary School, Newton High School and Brown University. Served with distinction as an Army Corporal/2D Radio Squad and Cryptographer during WWII as part of the Normandy Invasion. Ran, expanded and sold Hy-Sil Manufacturing Company, a family owned business started by his father which Richard and Morris ran together and successfully passed forward from one to the other. Longtime member of the Young Presidents Organization, major fundraiser for Newton Wellesley Hospital, Beth Israel Hospital, Boston Ballet, Brown University and WGBH. Accomplished self-published author of two memoirs and master bridge player. Private burial. A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at a future date. Remembrances or contributions may be made to Newton Wellesley Hospital, www.nwh.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019