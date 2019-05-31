|
|
BAIL, Richard Nelson "Dick" Age 76, passed away May 29th, 2019 at his home in West Newton, MA. He is survived by his wife Arlynne, daughter Lisa, and sons Chris and Jeff. The Memorial Service will be held at the First Unitarian Church in West Newton, MA on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to communitieswithoutborders.org Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
View the online memorial for Richard Nelson "Dick" BAIL
Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2019