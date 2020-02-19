|
|
BROWN, Richard Noble Of Concord, February 12, 2020. He fiercely loved (and was fiercely loved by) his family: his wife of 40 years, Shelley Brown (née Sternbach); his daughters, Lauren and Jenny; his sons-in-law, Rob Kolar and Ken McCarthy; and his 16-month-old granddaughter, Lily. He was a wonderful father, quiet and caring, who would do anything for his daughters and, after they married, his sons-in-law. Likewise, he could not have been a better husband, showing his love for his wife in every which way and always there to support her. He cherished his younger sister, Susan Holtham (née Brown), and was grateful for her help and support through his illness. He was blessed by his friendships and a rich life filled with good times, laughter, and meaning. Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 7:30 pm in the Concord Museum, 53 Cambridge Turnpike, Concord. Family and friends are invited to gather for a procession forming at the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER, on Sunday, March 15th at 1:45 pm, followed by a Graveside Service at 2 pm at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Gifts in his memory can be made to Native American Heritage Association naha-inc.org Trustees of Reservations thetrustees.org or the Heart Failure And Cardiac Transplant Program at MGH giving.massgeneral.org For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020