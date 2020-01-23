|
SMITH, Richard Owen Of Winchester, January 22nd. The beloved husband of Emily L. (McGowan) Smith. Loving father of Laura McAnena, her husband Stephen and Michael O. Smith, his wife Giordana (Fioravanti) Smith, all of Winchester. Devoted brother of the late Eleanor Kelly. Cherished grandfather of Aidan, Garrett, Liliana, Liam, Spencer and Ainsley. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and lifelong childhood friends from Arlington. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Tuesday, January 28th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn, at 10. Interment in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours in the Funeral Home, Monday evening, 4-7 p.m. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020