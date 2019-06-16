|
D'ALESSANDRO, Richard P. Sr. Lifelong resident of Medford, June 15th. Beloved husband of the late Lenore (Couto) D'Alessandro. Devoted father of Sheri Calcagni and her Husband Anthony, Jr. of Newton, Lenore Meyer of Natick and Richard D'Alessandro, Jr. of Medford. Loving Papa of Anthony, III, and Alessio Calcagni, Nicholas Meyer, Joseph D'Alessandro, Brianna D'Alessandro, and her fianc? Michael Brancato, Loving great-papa of Michael Anthony Brancato, Jr. Dear brother of Marie D'Alessandro and the late Thomas D'Alessandro. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, June 20th at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis Of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday 5 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with entombment at Woodlawn Mausoleum, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Richard's name to the ALS-MA Chapter, 315 Norwood Park S., 1st floor, Norwood, MA 02062. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
