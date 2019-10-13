|
DILLON, Richard P. Age 78, of Scituate, passed away peacefully at home on October 10, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mary C. (Lenihan) Dillon, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Devoted father of Paul Dillon and his wife Shelley of Duxbury, Kevin Dillon and his wife Laura of Reading, Sheila Wynne and her husband Gerard of Scituate and Timothy Dillon of Beverly. Cherished Grampa of Maddie, Julia, James, Brooke, Patrick, Dillon, Josie, Andrew and Vivian. Loving brother-in-law of John Lenihan and his wife Marguerita of Orlando, FL, Thomas Lenihan and his wife Marilyn of Avon, CT, Sheila Snyder and her husband Paul of Newton, MA, Joseph Lenihan of Brighton, MA and Richard Lenihan and his wife Jane of Chatham, MA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Richard was a 1958 graduate of Matignon High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Boston College in 1962, and his Master's Degree from Northeastern in 1968. His college years stemmed his lifelong devotion to Boston College sports. He was naturally athletic and enjoyed many years playing softball on South Shore men's softball leagues. He was a patient and kind man and truly adored spending time with his family and catering to people. Upon visiting his home, one would often be met with one of his famous iced coffees. He enjoyed keeping himself busy and could be found attending Mass at St. Mary's on Sundays with his wife, golfing at Widow's Walk, tending to his yard and puttering around his home. He was employed for 30 years as a business analyst with IBM, then went on to spend several years consulting before his retirement. Visiting Hours will be Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 4-8 PM, at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Funeral Mass Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10 AM, at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate, with interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Matignon High School, or the . For online obituary and guestbook,
