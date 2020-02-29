Boston Globe Obituaries
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:45 AM
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
GALLUCCI, Richard P. Ret. M.B.T.A. Bus Driver, Paul Revere Bus, M.G.H. Shuttle Service; age 75 Tewksbury – "Rich" died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 29, at age 75, formerly of East Boston and Revere. Retired bus driver for the M.B.T.A., Paul Revere Bus Lines, and Mass General Hospital shuttle bus. Beloved husband for 12 years of Maryjane (Colbert) Gallucci; son of the late Victor and Philomena (Cardinale) Gallucci, beloved father of Elaine Gallucci-Berggren and her husband Stephen of Dracut, Richard P. Gallucci, Jr., and his wife Kerry of Danvers, Daniel Gallucci and his wife Sabrina of Billerica, and the late Reneé Bradley; stepfather of Joseph Kukler and his wife Sonia of Dracut, Michael Kukler and his wife Sandy of Bridgewater, Janemarie Tolson and her husband Shawn of Pelham, NH; grandfather of 13; brother of Vincent Gallucci of MA, Joan Gallucci of NH, the late Victor Gallucci and Joseph Gallucci; and uncle of many. Visiting Hours: Tuesday, March 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38), TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral will begin Wednesday, March 4, at 10:45 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 noon in St. Dorothy's Church, corner of Harndon and Main Sts. (Rte. 38), Wilmington. Burial will be in Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sawtelle Family Hospice, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01887. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2020
