MASTALERZ, Richard P. Age 65, of Derry, NH, died December 27, 2019, in his home. Born in Ludlow, MA on December 17, 1954, son of Joseph and Mary (Yefko) Mastalerz. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie Mastalerz; son, Richard P. Mastalerz, II and wife Sally; two grandchildren, Zachary and Olivia Mastalerz; sister, Nancy Czajkowski and husband Douglas; two brothers, Peter Mastalerz and wife Bobbie and Joseph Mastalerz and wife Thelma; five brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Richard was predeceased by one brother-in-law. Visiting Hours: Calling Hours will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., LONDONDERRY, NH. The Burial will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00pm in St. Aloysius Cemetery, 1273 Berkshire Ave., Springfield, MA. Contributions may be made to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center at https://giving.laheyhealth.org/lahey-hospital/ To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019