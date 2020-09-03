McDONOUGH, Richard P Book Editor, Literary Agent Richard Paul McDonough of Irvine, California died at 83 on August 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his wife of 44 years, Leslie Arnold, and family. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. What better way to describe his life than in his own words with this excerpt from an essay he wrote about his life in books. "Sometime during WW2 I took my first solo trip from my house; it was to the library. The library was in a municipal building I could see from my back porch on the third floor of a six family. It was a major building in my imagination, a world beyond my window. Lights on Saturday night on the 'muni's' top floor, the sound of a band playing Benny Goodman covers, the shadows of couples dancing. In morning the people going to the municipal showers on the first floor with towels on their arms or with canvas bags that held all necessaries to start the day before catching the street car on Broadway to go to work at the deli on Essex Street or the accounting department of the bank on State Street, or more likely, to the broom factory on Dorchester Avenue. A lively view worthy of an Ash Can school painter. All of this, needless to say, teased the imagination of the unintended baby boy, now six, on the third floor of 548 East Fourth Street, South Boston, Massachusetts. But none of it more than the library on the second floor where people came and went with books under their arms. So on my first solo trip from my house I walked to the library. Rooms filled with books! Oh, goodness, I loved books. Many years later, drunk on the sound of Joyce's Ulysses and the boldness and sensitivity of Catcher in the Rye, I went off to college…. I went to school at night, and I worked in a bookshop. Those are pregnant words. Not quite a library but a sacred place just the same; it is where the books are. So I found my place, from the porch in South Boston to the library across the way, to the bookstore, to another larger one [Book Clearing House], to book publishing [Little, Brown & Co], to agenting, to always delight in the word, its sound, its meaning, its worlds made real. I am to this moment awed by it and those who can make sense with only an alphabet of twenty-six letters. It is awesome. Actually awesome." He was unwavering in his enthusiasm for writing which impressed him and often initiated relationships with writers whom he went on to edit or represent by sending them fan letters. Never cowed by reputation he told William Shawn while interviewing for a position at The New Yorker that he did not care for the writing of Ann Beattie. He did not get the job. His opinions, his wit, and his love for all of us will be greatly missed. Survivors in addition to his wife include his daughter, Laurie Anne Wiegref; granddaughter, Amanda Lee McCann; great-grandchildren, Nevin Paul McCann, Isla Rose McCann and Sean Robert McCann; nieces, Christine Leonard, Janice Hayden, Jennifer Gale,Dolley Carlson; and nephew, James A. Hayden III, and cousins, Pam Donovan, and Les McDonough. He was the father of the late Paul Stephen McDonough. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to support your local libraries. No services are planned at this time, but his family looks forward to gathering with his friends once it is possible.