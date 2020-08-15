|
MILLS, Richard P. Passed away on August 13, 2020. Richard was born on July 26, 1944 in Warwick, RI, the oldest of five children of Sanford and Shirley Levin Mills. Richard is survived by his loving partner Amy Bell Ross; son Jonathan and children Emily, Nathanial, Noah and Rebecca Mills; son Eric and wife, Arielle and children Alexa, Marissa and Sam Mills; sister Joan Mills; sister Claudia Smith and husband Hershel Smith; brother Keith Mills: brother-in-law Eric Ratinetz; friend, co-parent and former wife Linda Mills. Known for his generosity, sartorial elegance, understated demeanor. Richard grew up in Warwick, RI. He attended URI. Richard was an entrepreneur in Boston and then moved to Central Europe where he founded a medical trade publishing company. After a decade living in Europe, Richard relocated to Gloucester. Richard served on the board of the Gloucester Stage Company and enjoyed the companionship of his friends as a member of the Eastern Point Yacht Club and Bass Rocks Beach Club and as a devoted customer of Cape Ann Coffees. Richard loved to travel, and spent his winters Key West. Services already held.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020