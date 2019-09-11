|
PARMELEE, Richard P. "Rip" Richard Paine Parmelee, known to all as Rip, died at home in Concord, MA the night of July 31, 2019, of multiple myeloma, leaving a hole in the heart of his family. He leaves behind his wife, Catherine (deRivera) Parmelee; his son Allen, and wife Laura; a daughter Julia; and daughter Elizabeth and her husband Jose Mariman, as well as three grandchildren, Lemunantu and Liukura, and Mika Sofia; He also leaves his sister Ellen, her husband William Ahlhauser, and his sister Marian and her husband Tom Dessent, and many nieces and nephews. As early supporters of the METCO program, Rip and his wife served as host-parents to Keith and Michael Allen. They kept close ties throughout the years with the Allens, who have become truly part of the family. Born July 4, 1937, in Washington, D.C., Rip was the eldest child of Rexford and Sylvia (Paine) Parmelee. Following graduation from the University of Illinois, he earned a PhD from MIT in Mechanical Engineering. Although described at the time as the "golden boy" of that department, he chose to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, a Dean of Electrical Engineering at the University of Illinois, and entered the world of computers. Rip taught briefly at MIT, then joined IBM's Cambridge Scientific Center to work on advanced computer technology, led a group producing IBM's first commercial implementation of virtual machines, and contributed to the development of one of the advanced parallel database processors. After three years with IBM France in LaDefense, he became IBM's director of Project Athena, a joint effort of MIT, IBM and Digital to create a campus-wide computer network for all disciplines. He then went on to work with IBM development labs on systems architecture of super computers. Once retired from IBM, Rip joined in turn Digital, Hewlett Packard and Compaq. While at Digital he worked in the UNIX group developing mathematical models of performance. He joked that if he had gotten a job at SUN/Oracle he would have worked for all of the major computer companies in the U.S. At heart an engineer, his literary interests were broad. He loved to quote not only from "The Space Child's Mother Goose", but also from Milne, Faulkner and Shakespeare. Rip was a gentle man, a person of integrity, wryly humorous and always ready to help others. His quiet spirit and kind heart invariably left an impression on those he encountered, even when he was unaware of his impact. The family held a small private Baha'i burial on the morning of Saturday, August 3rd at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord, followed by a gathering of family and friends to share memories at the family home that afternoon. If anyone wishes, contributions in Rip's memory may be made to the Union of Concerned Scientists, the Environmental Defense Fund, or .
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019