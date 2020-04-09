|
|
PEREZ, Richard P. After a brief illness at 77, Richard P. of Boston's North End on Mar 21, 2020. Beloved son of the late Vicente and Josephine (McCarthy) Perez. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (Messina), devoted father of Vincent and his wife Susan and the late Damian of Boston. Brother of Jeanette of the North End and Marie Ciccolella of and her husband Frank of Tewksbury. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.
View the online memorial for Richard P. PEREZ
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2020