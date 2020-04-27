|
STEELE, Richard P. A former resident of Dedham for many years, succumbed to the ravages of the virus on April 21, 2020 at the age of 67. He was the beloved husband of Joyce and loving father to Richard, Jr., a devoted and loving brother to George of Milton, Henry, formerly of Dedham and Robert, formerly of Dedham. Richard held various work positions as a shipfitter at General Dynamics and other technical positions. Over the years, he became disabled with a number of physical ailments but he remained a great sports enthusiast and avidly supported all the home teams. Richard was especially proud of his association with AA and his recovery of over 35 years. He spoke openly and freely at many meetings to offer his assistance and encouragement to those on their journey to wellness and sobriety. We will always fondly remember him as a genuine brother and friend with a quiet wisdom of life and an easy sense of humor. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Online guestbook at www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020