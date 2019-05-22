TROY, Richard P. "Dick" Most recently of Kennebunk, ME, formerly from Arlington, MA, Lexington, MA, and Woburn, MA, died of a broken heart on May 20, 2019. He lost his wife of 56 years a mere 3 months ago, after a sudden illness. Dick was born and raised in Arlington, and a star athlete at Arlington High, playing hockey, football, and his beloved baseball. As a junior in High School, he was drafted by the (then) New York Dodgers as a pitcher with a wild knuckle curve. A serious car accident thwarted that prospect later that year. He met his wife at Bryant and Stratton Business School and after marriage they moved to Lexington, where they resided for 25 years. As President of the Men's Softball league, then later Coach and President of the Middlesex Babe Ruth Baseball league, his family can attest to being dragged from field to field while sharing his love for the game. Dick was a financial salesman at State Street for 39 years, moved to Woburn in 2001 and retired in 2002. He was busy volunteering with Minuteman Services, and following all of his beloved Boston Sports Teams. In 2016, they moved to Kennebunk, where they felt at home near the sea. He was beloved by his family and grandchildren. His wife Priscilla (Howard) Troy predeceased him. Dick is survived by his two children and their spouses, Kimberly and Richard Hogan of Kennebunk, ME, and Scott and Susan Troy of Lexington, MA. Also, his four grandchildren, Patrick Hogan and his girlfriend Carson Salvetti of Nashua, NH, Stephen Hogan of Kennebunk, ME, Samantha and Matthew Troy of Lexington, MA.



There will be no services, but Dick will join Priscilla in memory later on this summer under blue skies at the beach.



In memory of Dick, we suggest a gift to Hospice of Southern Maine. Gifts may be mailed to HSM at 180 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074, or made online at



hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Dick's Book of Memories Page at



www.bibberfuneral.com



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, KENNEBUNK, ME 04043. Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019