WASNEWSKI, Fr. Richard P. Age 92, of Medway, October 23, 2019.
Former Pastor of St. Cecilia Parish, Ashland (1986-1992) and Administrator at St. Peter Parish, Norwood (1992-1997).
Brother of Joan Shropshire and her husband, Edward "Buddy," of Millis and the late Mitchell Wasnewsky.
Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Visitation Tuesday, October 29, from 10-10:45 a.m. at the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., MEDWAY, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St., Medway, at 11 a.m.
Burial St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway.
In lieu of flowers, please send expressions of sympathy in Fr. Wasnewski's memory to St. Joseph Parish, P.O. Box 557, Medway, MA 02053. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019