|
|
WILLIAMS, Richard P. Of Haverhill, formerly of Arlington & Billerica, Dec. 17. Beloved husband of the late Emily C. (Brillante). Loving father of David Williams, Esquire of Nevada and Diane Cameron of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Sarah & Matthew Cameron. Brother of Virginia Keenan & her husband Richard of Woburn, Donald DeCapot & his wife Carol of Londonderry, NH and Sheila Bosworth & her husband William of FL. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 19, 2019