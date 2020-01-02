Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
RICHARD P. YUREK Obituary
YUREK, Richard P. Of Wilmington, December 30, 2019. Beloved husband for 57 years of Ann L. (Galloway) Yurek. Devoted father of Joseph Yurek of Wilmington, Michael Yurek and his wife Melissa of Deerfield, NH, Edward Yurek and his wife Susan of Bath, ME, and Steven Yurek and his loving companion Lisa of Beverly. Loving grandfather of Brian, Rebecca, Sara-Ann, Emily, Eden, and Joy Yurek, Patrick and Karen Yurek. Loving great-grandfather of Aria and Micah Snow, Madeline and Victor Yurek. Brother of Patricia Shea and Mary Yurek, both of Abington, and the late Louis Yurek. A Funeral Service will be conducted Monday, January 6th, at 12 p.m., in the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family, prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Services will conclude with military honors and Burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Late U.S. Navy Veteran. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Local Heroes, Inc., P.O. Box 536, Wilmington, MA 01887, or The Wilmington, MA Patrolmen's Assoc., 1 Adelaide St., Wilmington, MA 01887. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020
