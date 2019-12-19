|
|
CUMMINGS, Richard Patrick Jr. Of Plymouth, formerly of Duxbury and Roxbury, passed away peacefully December 18th, at Life Care Center at age 82. He is the beloved husband of Rita (Imbriano) Cummings and the loving father to Peter R. Cummings of Kingston and Carolyn O'Donnell and her husband Dan of Medfield. Cherished grandfather of Jane and Grace O'Donnell of Medfield. Brother of Joseph and his wife Eleanor of Mashpee, William of Roslindale, James and his wife Gail of Plymouth, Mary Lou Carey and her husband Ed of Lakeville and the late Thomas Cummings. Born in Boston on August 30, 1937, son of the late Richard Cummings, Sr. and Rose (Glynn) Cummings. He grew up in Mission Hill. He served in the US Army from 1956-58. He worked for the US Postal Service as a letter carrier for 29 years. He graduated from UMASS Boston in 1992, majoring in Business Management. In retirement he enjoyed walking through Plymouth, spending winter months in Florida, and traveling to Ireland, Barcelona and California. He loved playing softball and golfed regularly. He will be remembered by everyone for his infectious, silly laugh. Visiting Hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., NORTH PLYMOUTH (near Cordage Park) on Saturday, December 21st from 9:30 am – 11:30 am with a Memorial Service at 11:30. Cremation will follow in the Vine Hills Crematory. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Diabetes Clinical Trail, C/O Dr. Denise Faustman, Immunobiology Lab, MGH – East Building, 149 13th St. CNY-3601, Charlestown, MA 02129. Please make check out to MA General Hospital or www.faustmanlab.org Online guestbook at www.cartmelldavis.com
View the online memorial for Richard Patrick Jr. CUMMINGS
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019