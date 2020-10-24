1/1
RICHARD PAUL GOODKIN
GOODKIN, Richard Paul Of Framingham, entered into rest on October 20, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. Born in Boston and raised in Dorchester, he was the son of the late Harry and Gertrude Goodkin. Richard attended Boston Latin School and went on to graduate from Princeton University in 1967 with a BA in Psychology. He obtained his law degree from Harvard Law School in 1970, and went on to a long and successful career as an attorney. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine, his daughter, Renay, two grandchildren, Brooke and Nickolas and his brother, David, as well as many other family members and friends. Funeral services will be private. For a more detailed obituary, please visit the website below. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 stanetskybrookline.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
