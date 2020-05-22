|
PEARCE, Richard Loving husband, father and grandfather, died April 5, 2020 from complications of the post polio syndrome. Born April 14, 1932 in New York City to Ethel and Samuel Pearce, Richard received his Ph.D from Columbia University and taught English at Wheaton College for 37 years. He enjoyed teaching and research, publishing six books on modernist narrative, with a specific focus on James Joyce. And in his post-retirement years, he traveled in Western states and published his final book on Native American women's ledger art. He was married to Jean Kudo on December 26, 1954 and together they raised two daughters, Karin and Emily. Richard and Jean enjoyed traveling and friends. His love of cooking, reading, gardening and fishing has passed down to his daughters and his grandchildren. Richard is remembered for his love of life and people, his warmth and quirky sense of humor. He leaves his wife Jean, to whom he was married for 65 years, daughters Karin Pearce-Small and Emily Pearce-Spence, sons-in-law James Small and Gerard Spence, and grandchildren Dylan and Austin Small and Lucy and Jeremy Spence. He is missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020