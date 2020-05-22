Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD PEARCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD PEARCE


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD PEARCE Obituary
PEARCE, Richard Loving husband, father and grandfather, died April 5, 2020 from complications of the post polio syndrome. Born April 14, 1932 in New York City to Ethel and Samuel Pearce, Richard received his Ph.D from Columbia University and taught English at Wheaton College for 37 years. He enjoyed teaching and research, publishing six books on modernist narrative, with a specific focus on James Joyce. And in his post-retirement years, he traveled in Western states and published his final book on Native American women's ledger art. He was married to Jean Kudo on December 26, 1954 and together they raised two daughters, Karin and Emily. Richard and Jean enjoyed traveling and friends. His love of cooking, reading, gardening and fishing has passed down to his daughters and his grandchildren. Richard is remembered for his love of life and people, his warmth and quirky sense of humor. He leaves his wife Jean, to whom he was married for 65 years, daughters Karin Pearce-Small and Emily Pearce-Spence, sons-in-law James Small and Gerard Spence, and grandchildren Dylan and Austin Small and Lucy and Jeremy Spence. He is missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.

View the online memorial for Richard PEARCE
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -