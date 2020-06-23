|
|
PEREZ, Richard After a brief illness at 77, Richard P. of Boston's North End and Souto, Spain on Mar 21, 2020 Beloved son of the late Vicente and Josephine (McCarthy) Perez. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (Messina); devoted father of Vincent and his wife, Susan; and the late Damian of Boston. Dear Grandfather of Richard, Jacqueline, Maria and Emma, all of Boston. Dear brother of Marie Ciccolella and her husband, Frank, of Tewksbury; and Jeanette of the North End, and the late Dolores Ricciardi, Joseph, Helen Cammarata, Rose Bruno, Josephine Bollettiero-Taglieri, Vincent, John, Anthony, Frank and Patrick. He is also the brother-in-law of Peter Messina and his wife, Lorraine, of Arlington, and Michael Messina of Revere. Richard also leaves more than 100 nieces and nephews, grand, great and great-great-nieces and nephews, as well as many dear cousins and friends. Richard was the former Deputy Commissioner of the Elderly Dept under Mayor Kevin White of Boston. He was also a member of the Spanish Institute of Boston and a member of the Madonna Della Cava Society of Boston. A memorial mass and will be celebrated at St. Stephens Church, Boston, on Saturday, June 27th, at 11 a.m.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020