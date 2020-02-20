|
HYLAND, Richard Peter Of Foxborough, formerly of East Walpole, February 20, 2020, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Kinross Hyland. Loving father of Patricia Travers and her late husband, Robert, of Walpole, Jim Hyland and his wife, Lori, of Tewksbury, Peggy Barnett and her husband, Fread, of Seekonk, Jerry Hyland and his wife, Brenda, of Pelham, New Hampshire, Teri Shipp and her husband, Jon, of Westwood, and the late Linda Murphy and her surviving husband, Jim, of California. Cherished grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 6. Brother of the late George Hyland and Peter Hyland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Richard's Life Celebration on Sunday from 2 to 6 PM, and Monday from 9 to 9:20 AM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough, on Monday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Rock Ridge Cemetery in Sharon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pine Street Inn, Attn: Shelli Hezekiah, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020