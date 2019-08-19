|
|
PRATT, Richard Age 79, of Waltham, Aug. 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Charlotte (Vasquezi) Pratt. Loving father of Diane Nardone & her husband Doug, Susan Gardner & her husband Mark, Richard Pratt, David Pratt & his wife Sue and the late Mary Frasier & her husband Thomas. Cherished "Papa" to 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Burial will be private. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019