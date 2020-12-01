L'ITALIEN, Richard R. 1931 – 2020 Age 89, of Tewksbury, MA passed away to join his wife Joan on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born to the late Joseph and Adrianne (Bernier) L'Italien. Richard served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 until 1955 and fought in the Korean War until being honorably discharged. For 33 years, Richard worked as an Electrical Engineer at Textron (Avco) before retiring in 1993. He met his lovely bride, Joan C. Maher, while traveling on a train to work each day; they married April 30, 1960. They had three children Michael J. L'Italien (Pam) of Newburyport, Mark R. L'Italien (Sharoll) of N. Chelmsford, and Pamela J. DeVlaminck (Richard) of Chelmsford. He was a grandfather to Ryan L'Italien (Posie), Justin L'Italien (Jamie), Ashley, Brittany, Oliva, Avery, Kamari L'Italien and Jacob DeVlaminck. A great-grandfather to Max, Zoe, and Cora L'Italien. Richard was also the brother of the late Robert, Rene, Rudolph, Raymond and Roland L'Italien and leaves behind many wonderful nieces and nephews. In 2010 Richard and Joan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, with family and friends. His loving wife, Joan, died March 25, 2011. Due to the pandemic, there will be no formal service at this time. As an expression of sympathy, donations honoring his memory may be made to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org View the online memorial for Richard R. L'ITALIEN