1/1
RICHARD R. L'ITALIEN
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
L'ITALIEN, Richard R. 1931 – 2020 Age 89, of Tewksbury, MA passed away to join his wife Joan on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born to the late Joseph and Adrianne (Bernier) L'Italien. Richard served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 until 1955 and fought in the Korean War until being honorably discharged. For 33 years, Richard worked as an Electrical Engineer at Textron (Avco) before retiring in 1993. He met his lovely bride, Joan C. Maher, while traveling on a train to work each day; they married April 30, 1960. They had three children Michael J. L'Italien (Pam) of Newburyport, Mark R. L'Italien (Sharoll) of N. Chelmsford, and Pamela J. DeVlaminck (Richard) of Chelmsford. He was a grandfather to Ryan L'Italien (Posie), Justin L'Italien (Jamie), Ashley, Brittany, Oliva, Avery, Kamari L'Italien and Jacob DeVlaminck. A great-grandfather to Max, Zoe, and Cora L'Italien. Richard was also the brother of the late Robert, Rene, Rudolph, Raymond and Roland L'Italien and leaves behind many wonderful nieces and nephews. In 2010 Richard and Joan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, with family and friends. His loving wife, Joan, died March 25, 2011. Due to the pandemic, there will be no formal service at this time. As an expression of sympathy, donations honoring his memory may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org

View the online memorial for Richard R. L'ITALIEN


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved