Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish, Monument Square
CONCORD CENTER, MA
View Map
Resources
RICHARD R. SUR


1937 - 2020
RICHARD R. SUR Obituary
SUR, Richard R. Age 82, of Concord, Feb. 9, 2020. Devoted husband for 54 years of Catherine (Poggi) "Cathie" Sur. Dedicated father of Richard Christopher Sur and his wife Theodora Gaïtas of Minneapolis, MN and Jennifer Anne Sur of Somerville. Proud grandfather of Clea Sur. Dear brother to William Sur of Bel Air, MD and the late Robert Sur. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 14th at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, CONCORD CENTER. Concord's Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Saturday, March 14th in recognition of his service in the U.S. Navy. In honor of Dick's love for his dogs, contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in his name to Buddy Dog Humane Society, Inc., 151 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
