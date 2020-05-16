Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD TARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD R. "DICK" TARRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD R. "DICK" TARRIS Obituary
TARRIS , Richard R. "Dick" Of Hull and Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Roslindale, passed away on May 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Edna (Stapleton) Tarris. Father of Christine Tarris of Nashua, NH, Jeanne Horgan and her husband Stephen of Walpole, Leo Tarris of Hull and Richard Tarris, Jr. and his wife Christine of Roslindale, and Julie Elmendorf and her husband Kevin of FL. Grandpa of 12 ranging in ages 2 to 32 years old; Nadine, Alex, Kelsey, Conor, Colleen, Shannon, Emmy, Katelyn, Tyler, Abigail, Liam, and Ava. Also survived by his sister Barbara Baker of Needham and brother Stephen Tarris of Lowell and many dear nieces and nephews. Dick was a life-long Boston sports fan. He loved living by the ocean and camping at Myles Standish State Park. He was a longtime member of Teamsters Local 122. Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held at P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to The Foundation for Faces of Children, 258 Harvard St. #367, Brookline, MA 02446. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from May 17 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -