TARRIS , Richard R. "Dick" Of Hull and Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Roslindale, passed away on May 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Edna (Stapleton) Tarris. Father of Christine Tarris of Nashua, NH, Jeanne Horgan and her husband Stephen of Walpole, Leo Tarris of Hull and Richard Tarris, Jr. and his wife Christine of Roslindale, and Julie Elmendorf and her husband Kevin of FL. Grandpa of 12 ranging in ages 2 to 32 years old; Nadine, Alex, Kelsey, Conor, Colleen, Shannon, Emmy, Katelyn, Tyler, Abigail, Liam, and Ava. Also survived by his sister Barbara Baker of Needham and brother Stephen Tarris of Lowell and many dear nieces and nephews. Dick was a life-long Boston sports fan. He loved living by the ocean and camping at Myles Standish State Park. He was a longtime member of Teamsters Local 122. Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held at P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to The Foundation for Faces of Children, 258 Harvard St. #367, Brookline, MA 02446. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from May 17 to May 20, 2020