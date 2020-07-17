|
VANDERSLICE, Richard R. Jr. M.D. From Sudbury, MA, died following his battle with cancer July 3rd on Hilton Head Island, SC where he practiced medicine for over 20 years. He is a graduate of Lincoln-Sudbury RHS '78, Boston College '82, and Georgetown University Medical School '90. He completed his internship and surgical residency at Georgetown University Medical. In his early years, he attended St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic School in Wyomissing Hills, PA, Holy Martyrs School in Oreland, PA, and Our Lady of Sorrows School in White Plains, NY. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 29, 1960. Rick was a caring and compassionate doctor and surgeon. He was much loved by his patients throughout the low country of South Carolina. He had a fantastic sense of humor and enjoyed music and travel. On a trip to Tanzania, Rick fell in love with its people. His heart broke for the 3 million orphans and immediately began his quest to start a home, the Valentine Project, where the orphans could be cared for with love and given an education. He knew all 27 children housed in this Tanzanian orphanage by name, and they called him Baba Ricky, Rick was also an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, hiking and biking. He had an enthusiasm for life from the day he was born. He is survived by his devoted wife Joni and loving daughters, Sarah and Grace of Hilton Head Island, his loving parents Richard and Ann (Nancy) and his brother Edward of Sudbury, his aunt and godmother Louise T. Nugent of Ocean City New Jersey, his uncle Rick Husky and wife Kevan of Palisades CA and many cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Mary C. Higgins and Lawrence J. Nugent, Sr., his uncle and godfather Lawrence J. Nugent, Jr., his paternal grandparents Howard Vanderslice and Katheryn V. Huskey and John Husky and his uncles, Howard, Jr. and Donald J. Vanderslice and his aunt, Nancy M. Vanderslice Black. A Memorial Service was held at St. Luke's Church on July 10. The service was streamed live and can still be seen on St. Luke's website. If you would like to contribute in Rick's memory, please donate to: The Valentine Project at valentineproject.org or PO Box 103, Hilton Head Island, SC 299926
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2020