|
|
RANCATORE, Richard Richard A. Rancatore passed away on April 29, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was 91. Richard grew up in Cambridge and attended Cambridge Latin High School. He cherished his memories of time spent in Hampton Beach and Salisbury Beach. He graduated from Boston College in 1950 and enjoyed a consequential career in education. He developed lasting relationships with his students and was an inspirational teacher. He taught math, chemistry, history, economics, and music. After officially retiring from the classroom, Richard taught a popular foreign film class at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UMASS/Boston. The class was well attended, and Richard enjoyed curating obscure and compelling films for the course. He continued to host a local film group and tutor math well into his 80's. Music was central to Richard. He was a master pianist and played his entire life. He played in an endless number of jazz combos on the South Shore and The Cape. He continued playing at local libraries and restaurants when he relocated to the North Shore. He performed his last "gig" just 3 weeks ago. In addition to his love of music, Richard was an avid Red Sox and Celtics fan. He was passionate about travel, art, literature, history, and all things Italian. He completed extensive research on his family ancestry tracing a journey back to Sicily. Richard was a Korean War Veteran and a champion for individuals with developmental disabilities. Richard was predeceased by his wife Catherine and daughter Jennifer and siblings Rocky and Ann. He is survived by six children, Joyce, Carol, Anita and husband Bob, Laura, Steven and wife Linda, David and wife Maureen and their children Lily and Drew. He is also survived by his companion Mary Misrahi, lifelong friend Gerry O'Connor and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Arrangements will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to: Road to Responsibility, 1831 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA 02050.
View the online memorial for Richard RANCATORE
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2020