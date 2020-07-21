|
NORRIS, Richard Randall Age 77, died from Alzheimer's on July 20, 2020.
A graduate of Bowdoin College, CPA at Arthur Young, partner at Winthrop, Dick spent much of his career in the financial sector. His hard work resulted in co-founding Franklin Street Partners in 1993.
After retiring in 2005, Dick and his wife of 55 years, Karen, got to explore the world, visiting 67 countries. His most frequent stories and life-changing adventures came from his trips to Africa, Machu Picchu, and Easter Island. When not traveling, he and Karen enjoyed golfing at Bass Rocks Golf Club in Gloucester, MA and Palm Beach Polo Golf & Country Club in Wellington, FL. Dick was an avid Red Sox fan, loved good art, good wine, backyard gardening, and his sense of adventure was matched only by his sense of humor.
Family was most important to Dick. He is survived by: his wife Karen, daughter Alison Soine-Norris and her wife Quinn, son Adam Norris and fianc?e Danielle, twin granddaughters Ainsley and Gabrielle, brother Roger and his wife Lynne, and nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the North Shore. A Graveside Funeral will be held at Belleville cemetery in Newburyport for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the at Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER, MA. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2020