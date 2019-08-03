|
RYAN, Richard "Dickie" Age 86, of Hyde Park, died on July 30, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Nancy, the loving son of the late Charles & Helen (O'Day) Ryan. Devoted father of Richard Ryan of Hyde Park, Michael Ryan and his wife Carolyn of Henderson Nevada, Marie Ryan of Quincy, & Charles Ryan of Braintree. Cherished grandpa of Jamie, Jessica, Jenna, Shauna, Wyatt, Matthew, Waylon, and Joseph. Great-grandpa of Will. Dick was happily married to the love of his life Nancy for 62 years. Dick was a wonderful Dad to his kids and the best grandpa to his grandchildren. He loved being with his family & friends. He especially loved eating dinner at his daughter Marie's house. He loved horse racing and was a great pool player in his younger days. He was a member of the Sunset Bocce Club in Readville. Dick was an electrician for the MBTA, he retired in 1995. He was a proud member of the IBEW Local 103. Since his retirement he enjoyed spending winters in Boynton Beach, Florida, with a great group of family & friends. We were so fortunate to be blessed with such a wonderful man! We will miss him dearly! He will live in our hearts forever! Visiting Hours: A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9th, at 10am, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11am, St. Anne's Church, 90 West Milton St., Hyde Park
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019