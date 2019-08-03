Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD "DICKIE" RYAN


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD "DICKIE" RYAN Obituary
RYAN, Richard "Dickie" Age 86, of Hyde Park, died on July 30, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Nancy, the loving son of the late Charles & Helen (O'Day) Ryan. Devoted father of Richard Ryan of Hyde Park, Michael Ryan and his wife Carolyn of Henderson Nevada, Marie Ryan of Quincy, & Charles Ryan of Braintree. Cherished grandpa of Jamie, Jessica, Jenna, Shauna, Wyatt, Matthew, Waylon, and Joseph. Great-grandpa of Will. Dick was happily married to the love of his life Nancy for 62 years. Dick was a wonderful Dad to his kids and the best grandpa to his grandchildren. He loved being with his family & friends. He especially loved eating dinner at his daughter Marie's house. He loved horse racing and was a great pool player in his younger days. He was a member of the Sunset Bocce Club in Readville. Dick was an electrician for the MBTA, he retired in 1995. He was a proud member of the IBEW Local 103. Since his retirement he enjoyed spending winters in Boynton Beach, Florida, with a great group of family & friends. We were so fortunate to be blessed with such a wonderful man! We will miss him dearly! He will live in our hearts forever! Visiting Hours: A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9th, at 10am, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11am, St. Anne's Church, 90 West Milton St., Hyde Park

View the online memorial for Richard "Dickie" RYAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.