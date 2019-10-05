Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
8:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
512 High St.,
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD AMARI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD S. AMARI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD S. AMARI Obituary
AMARI, Richard S. Lifelong resident of Medford, October 3rd. Beloved husband of the late Vita (Gucciardi) Amari. Devoted father of Richard S. Amari, Jr. and his wife Denise of Windham, NH, Anne LeBlanc and her husband William of Reading, and Paula Aufiero and her husband Peter of Medford. Loving Papa of Amanda and Joseph Aufiero, Megan and Kevin LeBlanc, Nicholas Aufiero, Juliann LeBlanc, Alessandra and Gabrielle Amari. Loving great-papa of Kevin Foley. Dear twin brother of Robert V. Amari, of Medford. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, October 12th, at 8:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday from 4 to 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Late Korean War Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's name to The Jenks Center, 109 Skillings Rd., Winchester, MA 01890. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now