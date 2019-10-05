|
AMARI, Richard S. Lifelong resident of Medford, October 3rd. Beloved husband of the late Vita (Gucciardi) Amari. Devoted father of Richard S. Amari, Jr. and his wife Denise of Windham, NH, Anne LeBlanc and her husband William of Reading, and Paula Aufiero and her husband Peter of Medford. Loving Papa of Amanda and Joseph Aufiero, Megan and Kevin LeBlanc, Nicholas Aufiero, Juliann LeBlanc, Alessandra and Gabrielle Amari. Loving great-papa of Kevin Foley. Dear twin brother of Robert V. Amari, of Medford. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, October 12th, at 8:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday from 4 to 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Late Korean War Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's name to The Jenks Center, 109 Skillings Rd., Winchester, MA 01890. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019