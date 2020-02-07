|
|
BARTH, Richard S. On February 7, 2020, Richard Barth, age 81, of Beverly, MA, succumbed to complications from pneumonia and peacefully entered into rest surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born in Haverhill, MA and spent most of his youth in Newburyport, Lynn and Portland, Maine. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Statistics at Boston University. Richard was a gentle, caring individual with a mischievous personality who could catch you off guard with his witty sense of humor. A natural with numbers and logic, he worked for the US Census Bureau before becoming one of the first computer programmers. After 27 years with American Mutual Insurance Company, he took a role with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts spearheading a project for the DOT which catapulted the driver's license into the modern age by introducing digital imaging, holograms and satellite kiosks throughout the state. As successful as he was in his career, Richard was first and foremost a husband and father. He and Sheila fervently watched and supported their grandchildren in everything they do. Music was also an important part of Richard's life. He loved to entertain by playing piano and melodica. He took great pride in watching the tradition continue with his children and grandchildren as they pursued music in their own individual ways. Richard and his wife Sheila were the true pillars of the family. Their love for each other was unending, unconditional and unwavering. Throughout their 56 years of marriage, they shared an unparalleled love, respect and admiration for one another. They were each other's strength. In life and in death, they remained completely connected. Their beautiful love story finished this chapter with the comfort that they will never grieve each other but instead enter their next chapter together. Richard was loved by so many people. He was the devoted husband of Sheila F. (Lerman) Barth who predeceased him by 5 days; the proud father of Lisa Wolowacki and her husband Bill, Elana Turchon and her husband Dennis, Gary Barth and his wife Michelle, and Sara Kelley and her husband Peter; adored Papa of Cameron and Jacob Wolowacki, Gisele Turchon, Jacquie and Jamie Barth, Eli and Anja Kelley; cherished son of the late David and Jennie Barth, and the cherished uncle, cousin and friend of an infinite number of people his life touched significantly. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 9 at 1:30pm at Temple B'nai Abraham in Beverly, MA. Immediately following the Service will be interment at Newburyport Hebrew Cemetery, 10 Toll Rd., Salisbury, MA. After that time, the family welcomes any and all to convene and be in the comfort of others at Danversport Yacht Club, 161 Elliott St. in Danvers between the hours of 5:00pm and 8:00pm. Additional Shiva information for the remainder of the mourning period will be communicated privately. In accordance with the traditions of the Jewish faith, and given his passion for teaching and nurturing, we ask that you please not send flowers. Instead you may make a donation to an education-based charity in his name. In addition, to honor his memory, the family asks that everyone please conduct one intentional selfless act of kindness. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA 01970 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2020