RICHARD S. CASINO
1935 - 2020-09-11
CASINO, Richard S. Lifelong resident of Chelsea, September 11, 2020, at age 85. Beloved brother of Paul G. Casino of Chelsea. Son of the late Samuel and Virginia A. (Mollica) Casino. Also lovingly survived by many cousins. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Richard's Visiting Hours at the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA on Tuesday, September 15 from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 noon. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Funeral Services will follow the visitation in the Funeral Home at 12:00 noon. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Late Veteran of the MA Army National Guard. Retired head shipper, dedicating 50 years of service at Novelty Bias Binding Co. in Chelsea.

View the online memorial for Richard S. CASINO


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
617-884-4188
