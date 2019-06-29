CODAIR, Richard S. Of Sanibel, FL, June 27,2019, formerly of Topsfield and Peabody, MA, beloved husband of 57 years to Lois (Amaral) Codair, and loving father and father-in-law of Cheryl M. Codair of Orleans, Richard A. and Lisa Codair of Bedford, NH and Michael E. Codair of Gloucester, MA, his seven cherished grandchildren, Jason, Sophia, Rachel, Caroline, Kathleen, Lucas and Michael Codair, a sister-in-law, Susan Ryan and her companion Doug Johnson of Sarasota, FL, a niece, Alison Ryan of Corona, CA, a nephew, Nathaniel "Nate" Ryan and his wife Jodie of Charlotte, NC. He was predeceased by his brother, Frederick Ronald Codair, C.F.X. of the Xaverian Brothers. A Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM and Tuesday from 10:30 until 11:30 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home at the 82 Lynn St., PEABODY facility, followed by Funeral Mass in St. Thomas the Apostle Church., Rt. 114, 1 Margin St., Peabody/Salem line at 12 Noon. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Salem. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Xaverian Brothers, 4409 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229, or to Haven From Hunger, 71 Wallis St., Peabody, MA 01960 or to the , 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, in his memory. Richard was a graduate of Peabody High School 1955, and received Associate in accounting from Bentley College and Bachelor of Science from Suffolk University with cum laude distinction, and his Master of Education from Salem University. He was employed with Peabody Public Schools for 30 years, first as a teacher, then as a Unit Director at Higgins Jr. High and later at Peabody Vets. Mem. High School service as Unit Director of "C" housing retiring in 2004. He was an avid sports follower playing baseball and coaching little league teams, and was an enthusiastic golfer having memberships at Beverly Golf and Tennis, Beechview Club in Sanibel, FL and a social member at Salem Country Club, Peabody. He served as an altar boy at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Peabody, and in Florida was a member of St. Isabel's Church, Sanibel. He and his wife were world travelers experiencing many different cultures and customs of people especially in Europe an Asia. In his retirement, he assisted his wife at Loid Codair Realty in Peabody Square.



View the online memorial for Richard S. CODAIR Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019