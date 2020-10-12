1/1
RICHARD S. GILLETTE
GILLETTE , Richard S. Of Woburn, October 10th at the age of eighty-seven. Beloved husband of Eleanor M. (Brennan) Gillette. Devoted father of Mary Corcoran, her husband Paul of Needham, Patricia Sullivan, her husband Thomas of Woburn, Richard J. Gillette, his wife Deidre of Woburn and John Gillette of Somerville. Cherished grandfather of Julia Konopasek, her husband Edward, Paul and Lily Corcoran, Brett and Kyle Sullivan and Alex and Philip Gillette; and great-grandfather of Clare. Dear brother of the late Philip Gillette and also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Barbara's Parish, 138 Cambridge Rd., Woburn, on Wednesday, October 14 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to briefly pay their respects prior to the Mass at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the funeral home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. Remembrances may be made in honor of Richard to St. Barbara's Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
