LADD, Richard S. Age 68, of Lynn, August 29. Retired foreign language teacher at Ipswich High School. Son of the late Norma "Chick" (Walsh) Ladd and the late Maurice H. "Bud" Ladd, he was also the brother to the late Nancy C. Hill and her late husband James K. Hill. He leaves two nephews James K. Hill, Jr. and his wife Brenda and Shawn P. Hill of Lynn; his hero and grandnephew Jason Hill and his sweetheart and grandniece Alyssa Hill, several stepgrandnephews; Arlin, Jakob and Destiny Hill, and Curtis, Brian and Bentley Wasson. His Visiting Hours will be held on Monday from 4-8PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), LYNN. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends. Services will be private. Those who prefer may make donations to the Kaplan Family Hospice House
, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com