CARVALHO, Dr. Richard Silvan Age 84, of Peterborough, New Hampshire, died May 28, 2020. Wonderful father, father-in-law of son Bruce Carvalho and his wife Regina Cosnowsky, of daughter Lynne Carvalho Adamian and her husband David Adamian. Loving grandfather of Nathaniel, Maia, Louis, Daniel, and Eleanor. Devoted brother to Charles Carvalho and wife Pauline, sister, Judie Dallaire and husband Roland, sister, Beverly Garcia and husband Manny and brother-in-law, Robert Pachico. He leaves friend and former wife, Audrey Carvalho. He was predeceased by his sister Jeanne Pachico and niece Deborah Paolo. Richard (Dick) grew up between his parents' and grandparents' households in Fall River and Somerset, Massachusetts and Newport, Rhode Island. After attending The University of Rhode Island and George Washington University Medical School through the US Army, he and his young family were first stationed in Texas for his radiology residency at Brooke Army Hospital in San Antonio and later as a radiologist at Fort Hood. From there, he took his family to Germany where he served as a radiologist at the US Army Hospital in Nuremberg. In 1973, Dick retired from the Army as a Lt. Colonel and joined a private radiology practice at St. Joseph's hospital, in Nashua, New Hampshire. During this period, Nashua was experiencing tremendous growth and Dick helped secure the first CAT scan machine in New Hampshire. In 1989, Dick moved to Peterborough looking for a smaller community experience. He led the radiology practice at Monadnock Community Hospital until 2002. Dick embraced his role as the family patriarch, taking pride in family accomplishments and cultivating connections across generations. Over the past twenty years, he took particular joy in his role as a grandfather and could often be found on the floor playing with one or more of his grandchildren. He reminded us, more and more recently, that he would rather be diving, and enjoyed reliving his decades of scuba treks and undersea encounters across the South Pacific, the Caribbean and throughout the Florida Keys. He was passionate about marine life, particularly whales, dolphins and sharks, and referred to them as artistic inspiration in his woodshop. His warmth and lifelong kindness will be missed by family and a close and wide network of friends. If you wish to make a donation in Dick's memory, please consider giving to Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, https://gift.whoi.edu. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020