Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD SOMERSALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD SOMERSALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD SOMERSALL Obituary
SOMERSALL, Richard Of Natick, passed away on December 4, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Virginia (Chase) Somersall, and loving father of Elizabeth MacLeod of Winslow, Maine, and the late Wayne Somersall of Florida. He was the son of Warren and Doris (Buell) Somersall, also of Natick. Richard is survived by several nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and nephews as well. Richard was an extremely proud member of the United States Marine Corps. and served during WWII from 1943 through 1946. Funeral Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marine Toys for Tots, 36 MacArthur Ave., Bldg. 686, Devens, MA 01434. For guestbook, please visit: www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342

View the online memorial for Richard SOMERSALL
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -