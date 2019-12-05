|
SOMERSALL, Richard Of Natick, passed away on December 4, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Virginia (Chase) Somersall, and loving father of Elizabeth MacLeod of Winslow, Maine, and the late Wayne Somersall of Florida. He was the son of Warren and Doris (Buell) Somersall, also of Natick. Richard is survived by several nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and nephews as well. Richard was an extremely proud member of the United States Marine Corps. and served during WWII from 1943 through 1946. Funeral Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marine Toys for Tots, 36 MacArthur Ave., Bldg. 686, Devens, MA 01434. For guestbook, please visit: www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019