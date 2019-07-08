Boston Globe Obituaries
|
RICHARD STEELE WALKER

WALKER, Richard Steele Age 31, of North Andover, passed away on July 6, 2019 at his home. Richard graduated from North Andover High School in 2006 and later got his certification from Texas A&M. He is survived by his parents; Richard S. and Ethel L. (Campbell) Walker of North Andover and brother Ronald Campbell and his wife Ellen and their children Meredith and Logan Campbell of Pelham, NH. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting Hours: Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, NORTH ANDOVER, MA 01845. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, 10 AM, at St. Michael's Church, 196 Main Street, North Andover, MA 01845. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Waltham.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019
