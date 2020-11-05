HOLIVER, Richard Sternburg Richard Sternburg Holiver of Holbrook, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4th at the age of 96. Loving Patriarch of the Holiver Family, he was the husband of the late Betty R. (Dolan) Holiver. Richard was a dear friend of the late Beatrice Packer and also the loved older brother of the late Myrna DiFranco and her husband John. Father and lifelong mentor to daughter Barbara Monahan and her husband Michael, and son John Holiver and his wife Patricia. Cherished grandfather of Katie Jones and her husband David, Lindsay Shaughnessy and her husband Joseph, Maximilian Holiver and his wife Bridget, Kimberley Lubrano and her husband Christopher, and Jack Sternburg Holiver and his fiancé Heidi Boland. Proud "Papa" to his five great grandchildren, Brielle, Benjamin, Nicholas, Cecilia and Leo. Richard recently received his 50 Year Veterans Medal at Norfolk Union Lodge for celebrating his half-century anniversary as a Master Mason. He served as Master of Norfolk Union Lodge A.F. & A. M, Randolph, Master of Euclid Lodge A.F. & A.M., Braintree, and District Deputy Grand Master of the 26th Masonic District for the Grand Lodge of MA (now known as the 8th Masonic District). Richard was presented the Joseph Warren Distinguished Service Medal from Euclid Lodge A.F. & A.M. in 1999. Richard served proudly in the US Army during WWII while being assigned to the European Theater. After the war, he remained in Europe for two years while overseeing Graves Registration for fallen American soldiers. He spent 20 years in the service both as active military and in the US Army Reserves while rising to the rank of Major. Richard and Betty bought their first and only home in Holbrook in 1959. He lived in his beloved home for 61 years, which he always considered a sanctuary for the many family milestones, celebrations, and losses experienced over the years. Known for his vast intellect, quick wit and relentless perseverance, Richard will be most remembered for his fierce love of family. It is fitting to acknowledge three significant people who have played a central role in Richard's life: Barbara Flaherty, his sister-in-law, who has always represented the positives in life regardless of circumstances; Rev. Richard Crowley, formerly of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Holbrook, who has officiated over several of the formal Holiver Family occasions of celebration; and Dr. Anthony (Tony) Marks, who has been his compassionate Primary Care Physician for the past 25 years.To each, we express our deepest gratitude. A private family ceremony will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, Canton, followed by interment at Union Cemetery in Holbrook. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com