PHELPS, Richard Stevens Age 82, longtime resident of Arlington who recently moved to Sudbury, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Judith Ann (Miller) Phelps. Loving father of Gwendolyn Phelps of Sudbury and Joscelyn Moore and her Husband Todd of Lancaster. In addition to his two daughters, he is survived by three grandchildren Todd Ferreira and his wife Rebecca of Leominster, Ethan and Aiden Moore of Lancaster and one great-grandchild Landon Ferreira, the son of Todd and Rebecca. Along with his sister Marcia Rieth of Gardner and his late brother H. Edward Phelps. As well as, many loving nieces, nephews and family members. Born in Holden, son of the late Harold Shaw and Isabelle Lila (Stevens) Phelps. Richard was a past Boy Scout, DeMolay International Member and an avid Bowler. He was a former educator of the Cambridge Public School system, where he served as a Director of Curriculum and Assessment, an Evening School Principal, and Coordinator of Instructional Management. Prior to his time in Cambridge, he was an English Educator within the Holden Public School System. He also served as an Executive Secretary and Treasurer of New England Association Teachers of English. After retiring from education, he studied at Andover Newton Theological School where he went on to become a UCC Ordained Minister, leading worship in New Marlborough and later became an interim minister to many churches in the New England area. While raising his beloved family, he held many titles in the town of Arlington, such as an Election Official, Town Meeting Member for many years and served as a Board Member for the Council on Aging. Although he had many accomplishments throughout his life, his greatest and one which he cherished the most was his devotion and love to his family. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON. A private Burial will occur in the family lot in West Boylston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Richard to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or diabetes.org/donate Visit www.devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020