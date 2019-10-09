|
|
SALOMAN, Richard Stevens Of Sharon, MA, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the age of 67. Loving son of the late Abraham and Esther (Goldner) Saloman. Beloved husband of Joni (Trushin) Saloman. Devoted father of Syd Saloman and Randi Saloman. Loving brother of Ronald Saloman and his wife Sybil, Josef Saloman and his wife Susan, Charles Saloman and his late wife Michelle, Berta Ann Greenblatt and her husband Gordon and the late Ruth Dorfman. Born in Brookline. The youngest of six children, he attended the Devotion School and Shaw Preparatory high school. Immediately thereafter, he apprenticed with a master jeweler, learning how to design, fabricate, and repair jewelry—ultimately becoming a master jeweler himself. He and Joni, his wife of 47 years, built a thriving jewelry business in Sharon, where the couple raised their two children. He was an avid motorcyclist, an ingenious problem solver, and a fixer of anything. He was devoted to his cats, Pebbles and Rex, and before them Karma. His children and his wife consider him the greatest blessing of their lives. Funeral Services will be held at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington St., CANTON, MA on Friday, October 11th at 12 Noon, with Burial to follow at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut Street, Newton, MA. Memorial observance will be on Sunday, October 13th from 10AM to 7PM at Four Points Sheraton, Route 1, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the s Project at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019