RICHARD "BARRY" SWAIN
SWAIN, Richard "Barry" At 78 years, of Plymouth, died peacefully on November 15, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Covid pneumonia. He was the beloved husband of Karen Marie (Smit) Swain, the son of the late Merritt M. and the late Doris E. (DeVenne) Swain, and the beloved father of Mark David Swain, Debra Lynn Fitzhugh, and Eric Anthony King. He was the much loved grandfather of Devin Leigh Fitzhugh, Alexander Michael King, and Sophia Irene King and the brother of Kenneth Andrew Swain and Susan Meredith Cano. Barry was a former Business Group Controller at Agfa Corporation. Services will be private. Interment in Manomet Cemetery. Guestbook at www.cartmelldavis.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
