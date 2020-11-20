SWAIN, Richard "Barry" At 78 years, of Plymouth, died peacefully on November 15, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Covid pneumonia. He was the beloved husband of Karen Marie (Smit) Swain, the son of the late Merritt M. and the late Doris E. (DeVenne) Swain, and the beloved father of Mark David Swain, Debra Lynn Fitzhugh, and Eric Anthony King. He was the much loved grandfather of Devin Leigh Fitzhugh, Alexander Michael King, and Sophia Irene King and the brother of Kenneth Andrew Swain and Susan Meredith Cano. Barry was a former Business Group Controller at Agfa Corporation. Services will be private. Interment in Manomet Cemetery. Guestbook at www.cartmelldavis.com View the online memorial for Richard "Barry" SWAIN